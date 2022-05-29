Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of 2022 Memorial Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery

    FRANCE

    05.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers with V Corps, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus participate in a ceremony honoring the fallen U.S. troops in Operation Overlord or D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Coleville, France, May 29, 2022. This B-Roll package depicts U.S. and French troops during the ceremony as well as establishing shots of ceremony location, both U.S. and French bands playing, and the honor detail from both countries.

    On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 soldiers from the Allied Forces stormed Normandy Beach in what is known as the largest seaborne invasion in history. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers lost their lives, and the battle changed the course of World War ll.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 09:37
