B-Roll of 2022 Memorial Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845442" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers with V Corps, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus participate in a ceremony honoring the fallen U.S. troops in Operation Overlord or D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Coleville, France, May 29, 2022. This B-Roll package depicts U.S. and French troops during the ceremony as well as establishing shots of ceremony location, both U.S. and French bands playing, and the honor detail from both countries.



On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 soldiers from the Allied Forces stormed Normandy Beach in what is known as the largest seaborne invasion in history. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers lost their lives, and the battle changed the course of World War ll.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.