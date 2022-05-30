Memorial Day Ceremony at Florence American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of the Memorial day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Italy on May 30th 2022, where 4,392 American service members are buried and a wall memorializing the 1,409 service members still missing. The color guard was from the 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza Italy.

Members from VFW (The Mediterranean) Post 8862 were also in attendance.