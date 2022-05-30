Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony at Florence American Cemetery

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll of the Memorial day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Italy on May 30th 2022, where 4,392 American service members are buried and a wall memorializing the 1,409 service members still missing. The color guard was from the 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza Italy.
    Members from VFW (The Mediterranean) Post 8862 were also in attendance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 07:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845441
    VIRIN: 220530-A-IP596-001
    Filename: DOD_109026962
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FLORENCE, IT 

    TAGS

    Italy
    Airforce
    VFW
    Memorial Day
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    May 30th

