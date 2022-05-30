Memorial Day Ceremony at Florence American Cemetery

B-Roll of the Memorial day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery in Italy on May 30th 2022, where 4,392 American service members are buried and a wall memorializing the 1,409 service members still missing. The color guard was from the 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza Italy.
Members from VFW (The Mediterranean) Post 8862 were also in attendance.
|05.30.2022
|05.30.2022 07:56
|B-Roll
|845441
|220530-A-IP596-001
|DOD_109026962
|00:02:02
|FLORENCE, IT
|1
|1
