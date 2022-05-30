Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day on Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 30, 2022) Camp Lemonnier holds a Memorial Day observance. Taps sounded by Yeoman 1st Class Daniel Oren. (Released)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 07:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845440
    VIRIN: 220530-N-AE068-0014
    Filename: DOD_109026923
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day on Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Taps
    Camp Lemonnier
    Memorial Day

