CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 30, 2022) Camp Lemonnier holds a Memorial Day observance. Taps sounded by Yeoman 1st Class Daniel Oren. (Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 07:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845440
|VIRIN:
|220530-N-AE068-0014
|Filename:
|DOD_109026923
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day on Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
