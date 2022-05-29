San Pedro, Calif. (May 29, 2022) – B-Roll of Sebastian Medina and his families guided tour of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) 2022 as part of a Make-A-Wish visit during LAFW in San Pedro, Calif., May 29, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845436
|VIRIN:
|220529-N-SN516-1696
|Filename:
|DOD_109026869
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, LA Fleet Week Make-A-Wish Visit, by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
