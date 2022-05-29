Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week Make-A-Wish Visit

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Negron 

    Navy Region Southwest

    San Pedro, Calif. (May 29, 2022) – B-Roll of Sebastian Medina and his families guided tour of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) 2022 as part of a Make-A-Wish visit during LAFW in San Pedro, Calif., May 29, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)

