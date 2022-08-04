Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers visit Normandy as part of D-Day Junior Enlisted Staff Ride

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    04.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    From April 4–8, 2022, junior noncommissioned officers from across the U.S. Army Europe and Africa command toured historical sites throughout Normandy, France, as part of a battle staff ride with Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa command sergeant major.

    The group was led by retired British Army Lt. Gen. Jonathon Riley, with CSM Solutions, and focused on the entirety of the Normandy Campaign.

    The visit came ahead of Memorial Day, the 78th Anniversary of D-Day, and U.S. Army Europe and Africa's 80th birthday, giving the participants a unique perspective on an important milestone that laid the foundations for what would eventually become U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

    (U.S. Army video produced by Sgt. Stephen P. Perez and Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 05:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845435
    VIRIN: 220408-A-NH858-1001
    Filename: DOD_109026868
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 

