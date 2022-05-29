Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO: 2022 Memorial Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery

    COLLEVILLE SUR MER, FRANCE

    05.29.2022

    Video by Capt. Robyn Haake 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers with V Corps, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus participate in a ceremony honoring the fallen U.S. troops in Operation Overlord or D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Coleville, France, May 29, 2022.

    On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 soldiers from the Allied Forces stormed Normandy Beach in what is known as the largest seaborne invasion in history. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers lost their lives, and the battle changed the course of World War ll.

    US Army Video by Capt. Rob Haake

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 04:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845433
    VIRIN: 220529-A-JX242-001
    PIN: 131
    Filename: DOD_109026856
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: COLLEVILLE SUR MER, FR

