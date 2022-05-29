SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO: 2022 Memorial Ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery

U.S. Army soldiers with V Corps, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus participate in a ceremony honoring the fallen U.S. troops in Operation Overlord or D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Coleville, France, May 29, 2022.
On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 soldiers from the Allied Forces stormed Normandy Beach in what is known as the largest seaborne invasion in history. Approximately 4,000 Soldiers lost their lives, and the battle changed the course of World War ll.
US Army Video by Capt. Rob Haake
