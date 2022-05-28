USS Portland (LPD 27) Hosts Public Tours at LA Fleet Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220528-N-VQ947-4001 LOS ANGELES (May 28, 2022) — Sailors give public tours aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 28, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates/Released)