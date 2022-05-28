The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Miami for Hyundai Air and Sea Show

Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team make a parachute jump over Miami, Florida on 28 May. USAPT made a jump onto the beaches of Miami as part of the Hyundai Miami Air and Sea Show. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mark Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2022 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845260
|VIRIN:
|220528-A-id671-394
|Filename:
|DOD_109026183
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
