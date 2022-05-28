Essex Sailors tour LA Firehouse during LAFW

Wilmington, Calif. (May 28, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), tour the Los Angeles Task Force 38 firehouse located in Wilmington, Calif. during Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan/Released)
