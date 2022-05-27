Yesterday at LAFW

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Southwest

    A short video that highlights the events of Los Angeles Fleet Week that happened on May 27, 2022.

    LAFW is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over the Memorial Day Weekend. Free to the public, the event features public ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, and a Galley Wars culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Army, Marine and Coastguard teams. The event is May 24-30. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    LAFW2022

