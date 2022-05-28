Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA Fleet Week Los Angeles Region Food Bank COMREL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COMMERCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Negron 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Commerce, Calif. (May 28, 2022) – B-Roll of Sailors and Marines, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), as they pack boxes of nonperishable food items as part of a community relations event at the Los Angeles Region Food Bank during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in Commerce, Calif., May 28, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 22:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845249
    VIRIN: 220528-N-SN516-1131
    Filename: DOD_109025923
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: COMMERCE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week Los Angeles Region Food Bank COMREL, by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Navy Region Southwest
    USS Portland
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA Regional Food Bank
    LAFW2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT