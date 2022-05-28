Commerce, Calif. (May 28, 2022) – B-Roll of Sailors and Marines, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), as they pack boxes of nonperishable food items as part of a community relations event at the Los Angeles Region Food Bank during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in Commerce, Calif., May 28, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 22:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845249
|VIRIN:
|220528-N-SN516-1131
|Filename:
|DOD_109025923
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|COMMERCE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LA Fleet Week Los Angeles Region Food Bank COMREL, by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT