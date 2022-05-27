LA Fleet Week YMCA COMREL

San Pedro, Calif. (May 27, 2022) Sailors teach basketball fundamentals to kids at the San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 27. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Jordan Jennings/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845246
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-YV347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109025873
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
