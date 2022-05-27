Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week YMCA COMREL

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Jordan Jennings 

    Navy Region Southwest

    San Pedro, Calif. (May 27, 2022) Sailors teach basketball fundamentals to kids at the San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 27. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Jordan Jennings/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845246
    VIRIN: 220527-N-YV347-1001
    Filename: DOD_109025873
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    LAFW2022

