PORT OF LOS ANGELES (May 28, 2022) - Sailors and Marines tour LAPD Fire Boat 2 during a boat tour and during LA Fleet Week 22, May 28. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845245
|VIRIN:
|220528-N-QR052-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109025850
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors and Marines tour LAFD Fire Boat 2, by PO3 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT