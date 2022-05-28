Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for 3 men in the Wilmington River

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter aircrew hoists a man from the Wilmington River in Savannah, Georgia, May. 28, 2022. The man was taken to Memorial Health University Center. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845241
    VIRIN: 040101-G-GO107-1414
    Filename: DOD_109025670
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for 3 men in the Wilmington River, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    D7
    Savannah Georgia
    Air Station Savannah

