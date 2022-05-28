A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter aircrew hoists a man from the Wilmington River in Savannah, Georgia, May. 28, 2022. The man was taken to Memorial Health University Center. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845241
|VIRIN:
|040101-G-GO107-1414
|Filename:
|DOD_109025670
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for 3 men in the Wilmington River, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
