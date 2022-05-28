Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oregon Commissioning

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Video by Andrew Miller 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The Navy will commission SSN 793 the USS oregon at Sub Base New London on May 28 2022. She is the third ship named after Oregon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 13:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845238
    Filename: DOD_109025462
    Length: 01:12:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oregon Commissioning, by Andrew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    commission
    Oregon
    USS Oregon
    SSN 793

