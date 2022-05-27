Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command at USCG Air Station Washington DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    WASHINGTON, D.C.--Commandant of the Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz will preside over the Change of Command at USCG Air Station Washington DC, May 27 at 1 p.m. EST. CDR Peter Evonuk will be relieved by CDR Keith Thomas. Following the change of command will be the retirement ceremony for CDR Peter Evonuk. US Coast Guard Video by Telfair Brown

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845234
    VIRIN: 220527-G-OY189-529
    Filename: DOD_109025383
    Length: 01:07:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

