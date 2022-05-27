WASHINGTON, D.C.--Commandant of the Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz will preside over the Change of Command at USCG Air Station Washington DC, May 27 at 1 p.m. EST. CDR Peter Evonuk will be relieved by CDR Keith Thomas. Following the change of command will be the retirement ceremony for CDR Peter Evonuk. US Coast Guard Video by Telfair Brown
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845234
|VIRIN:
|220527-G-OY189-529
|Filename:
|DOD_109025383
|Length:
|01:07:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
