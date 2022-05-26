Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together during Combined Resolve XVII

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Brian Hewko, operations OIC for 1st Air Cavalry Brigade discusses interoperability with Polish 18th Mechanized Division during Combined Resolve XVII, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 26, 2022. Combined Resolve XVII is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. The exercise features approximately 4,800 Soldiers from Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 03:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845232
    VIRIN: 220526-A-DG300-998
    Filename: DOD_109025218
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

