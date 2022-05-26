Stronger Together during Combined Resolve XVII

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Brian Hewko, operations OIC for 1st Air Cavalry Brigade discusses interoperability with Polish 18th Mechanized Division during Combined Resolve XVII, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 26, 2022. Combined Resolve XVII is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. The exercise features approximately 4,800 Soldiers from Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Greaves)