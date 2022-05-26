Stronger Together during Combined Resolve XVII

Maj. Brian Hewko, operations OIC for 1st Air Cavalry Brigade discusses interoperability with Polish 18th Mechanized Division during Combined Resolve XVII, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 26, 2022. Combined Resolve XVII is a United States Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command executed training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to exercise combined arms operations in a multinational environment. The exercise features approximately 4,800 Soldiers from Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 03:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845232
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-DG300-998
|Filename:
|DOD_109025218
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
