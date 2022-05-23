Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of VMFA-121 operating from USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220523-N-XN177-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2022) – A video B-roll package of F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conducting flight operations from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 23, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 03:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    F-35
    VMFA-121
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

