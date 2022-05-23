220523-N-XN177-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2022) – A video B-roll package of F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conducting flight operations from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 23, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 03:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845230
|VIRIN:
|220523-N-XN177-2001
|PIN:
|2003
|Filename:
|DOD_109025163
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll of VMFA-121 operating from USS Tripoli (LHA 7), by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
