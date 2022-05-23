220523-N-XN177-2002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2022) – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts flight operations with F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, May 23, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2022 02:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845229
|VIRIN:
|220523-N-XN177-2002
|PIN:
|2003
|Filename:
|DOD_109025162
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli welcome VMFA-121, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
