    1st Marine Division Band perform during LA Fleet Week at Griffith Observatory

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelsey Culbertson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY, LOS ANGELES (May 27, 2022) - The 1st Marine Division "Brass Breed" Band perform at the Griffith Observatory during LA Fleet Week 22, May 27. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845223
    VIRIN: 220527-N-QR052-3001
    Filename: DOD_109025141
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    This work, 1st Marine Division Band perform during LA Fleet Week at Griffith Observatory, by PO3 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    #LAFW2022
    #LAFleetWeek2022

