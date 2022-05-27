Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA Fleet Week Navy Band Southwest Performance

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Negron 

    Navy Region Southwest

    San Pedro, Calif. (May 27, 2022) B-Roll of the U.S. Navy Band Southwest performing for the students of Point Fermin Marine Science Magnet Elementary School during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in San Pedro, Calif., May 27, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 20:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845220
    VIRIN: 220527-N-SN516-1091
    Filename: DOD_109025022
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week Navy Band Southwest Performance, by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Navy Region Southwest
    U.S. Third Fleet
    Navy Band Southwest
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022

