San Pedro, Calif. (May 27, 2022) B-Roll of the U.S. Navy Band Southwest performing for the students of Point Fermin Marine Science Magnet Elementary School during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in San Pedro, Calif., May 27, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 20:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845220
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-SN516-1091
|Filename:
|DOD_109025022
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week Navy Band Southwest Performance, by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT