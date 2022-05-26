Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC: Technical Authority

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest Chief Engineer John Coon presents NAVFAC Southwest's Technical Authority and its usage in the facility and equipment limitation process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 17:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 845218
    VIRIN: 220526-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_109024933
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC: Technical Authority, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC

