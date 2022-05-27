LA Fleet Week: Marines and Sailors Volunteer at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Commerce, Calif. (May 27, 2022) – U.S. Marines, assigned to 1st Marine Logistics Group and Expeditionary Strike Group 3, and U.S. Sailors, assigned to USS Portland (LPD 27), pack nonperishable food items at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank during a community relations event as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) May 27, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845216
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-VY375-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109024915
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|COMMERCE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
