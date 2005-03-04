Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering Capt. Sean P. Grimes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The legacy of one fallen Soldier continues in the Army’s next generation of medical providers completing their clinical rotations at a training site at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Captain Sean P. Grimes Physician Assistant Training Center, at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, is a Phase II site of the Interservice Physician Assistant Program, and named for the Army’s first physician assistant killed in action.

    Capt. Sean P. Grimes served as a physician assistant deployed to Iraq with the 2nd Infantry Division. On March 4, 2005, Grimes and three members of his unit; Sgt. 1st Class Donald W. Eacho, Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan, and Spc. Wade Michael Twyman, were killed when an improvised explosive device exploded near their vehicle in Ar Ramadi, Iraq.

    Known for his dedication and commitment caring for Soldiers as a physician assistant in the Army’s Medical Specialist Corps, the Interservice Physician Assistant Phase II training site at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on Fort Campbell, Kentucky was formally named in his memory in 2011.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 16:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845215
    VIRIN: 220527-O-OT285-401
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109024905
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Capt. Sean P. Grimes, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    officer

    killed in action

    Fort Campbell

    2nd Infantry Division

    Phase II

    trauma

    physician assistant

    cadet

    Fort Carson

    medic

    Ramadi

    Iraq

    ROTC

    IED

    Army

    life saver

    battlefield medicine

    Charlie med

    2005

    battalion aid station

    Army Medicine

    Army Nurse Corps

    IPAP

    Interservice Physician Assistant Program

    medical specialist corps

    combat medic specialist

    Blanchfield

    Sean Grimes

    CPT Sean Grimes

    March 4 2005

    TAGS

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    DHA
    RHCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT