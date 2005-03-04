Remembering Capt. Sean P. Grimes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The legacy of one fallen Soldier continues in the Army’s next generation of medical providers completing their clinical rotations at a training site at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Captain Sean P. Grimes Physician Assistant Training Center, at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, is a Phase II site of the Interservice Physician Assistant Program, and named for the Army’s first physician assistant killed in action.



Capt. Sean P. Grimes served as a physician assistant deployed to Iraq with the 2nd Infantry Division. On March 4, 2005, Grimes and three members of his unit; Sgt. 1st Class Donald W. Eacho, Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan, and Spc. Wade Michael Twyman, were killed when an improvised explosive device exploded near their vehicle in Ar Ramadi, Iraq.



Known for his dedication and commitment caring for Soldiers as a physician assistant in the Army’s Medical Specialist Corps, the Interservice Physician Assistant Phase II training site at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on Fort Campbell, Kentucky was formally named in his memory in 2011.