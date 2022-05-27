LOS ANGELES (May 27, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and Marines, assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, volunteer with Habitat for Humanity painting and repairing a veteran's house during LA Fleet Week 22, May 27. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845213
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-QR052-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109024868
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Essex (LHD 2) volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, by PO3 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT