Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    This Memorial Day, we honor the military men and women who gave their lives in the defense of our Nation, its values and our freedom. On this day we must cherish the link we have with the generations that have gone before us who have so selfishly served our country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845207
    VIRIN: 220526-A-JC238-595
    Filename: DOD_109024811
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Observance, by SGT Jameson Crabtree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Star
    memorial Day
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Memorial day 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT