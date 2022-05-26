Memorial Day Observance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845207" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This Memorial Day, we honor the military men and women who gave their lives in the defense of our Nation, its values and our freedom. On this day we must cherish the link we have with the generations that have gone before us who have so selfishly served our country.