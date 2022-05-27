The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Miami for Hyundai Air and Sea Show

Sgt. 1st Class Houston Creech of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands the American flag banner on a demonstration jump on to the beach in Miami, Florida on 27 May, 2022. The jump is ahead of the Hyundai Miami Air and Sea Show on 28 and 29 May. (U.S. Army video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mike Halford)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845200
|VIRIN:
|220527-A-id671-285
|Filename:
|DOD_109024733
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|SHELBY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
