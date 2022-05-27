The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Miami for Hyundai Air and Sea Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Houston Creech of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands the American flag banner on a demonstration jump on to the beach in Miami, Florida on 27 May, 2022. The jump is ahead of the Hyundai Miami Air and Sea Show on 28 and 29 May. (U.S. Army video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mike Halford)