    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Miami for Hyundai Air and Sea Show

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Houston Creech of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands the American flag banner on a demonstration jump on to the beach in Miami, Florida on 27 May, 2022. The jump is ahead of the Hyundai Miami Air and Sea Show on 28 and 29 May. (U.S. Army video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mike Halford)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845200
    VIRIN: 220527-A-id671-285
    Filename: DOD_109024733
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Hometown: SHELBY, NC, US

    Miami
    Golden Knights
    American flag
    Airborne
    Army
    Miami Air and Sea Show

