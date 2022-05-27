Pittsburgh District - Recruiting Video: Culture

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers careers opportunities within a culture rich with stability, teamwork, benefits and an emphasis on valuing its employees. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a world-class organization that places the needs of its people first. Our employees consider fellow co-workers teammates, working together toward a mission that serves the greater Pittsburgh region and the nation. Additionally, our jobs offer great tangible benefits, such as health insurance, education programs, paid vacation and stable path toward retirement.

    Former and current military service members are welcome to apply to start their civilian careers, but a military background is not required for our jobs. Start your career with us today!

    You can find job listings through: www.usajobs.gov

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

