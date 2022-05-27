Pittsburgh District - Recruiting Video: Culture

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers careers opportunities within a culture rich with stability, teamwork, benefits and an emphasis on valuing its employees. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a world-class organization that places the needs of its people first. Our employees consider fellow co-workers teammates, working together toward a mission that serves the greater Pittsburgh region and the nation. Additionally, our jobs offer great tangible benefits, such as health insurance, education programs, paid vacation and stable path toward retirement.



Former and current military service members are welcome to apply to start their civilian careers, but a military background is not required for our jobs. Start your career with us today!



You can find job listings through: www.usajobs.gov



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)