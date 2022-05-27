Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh District: Recruiting Video - Opportunities

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    You don't have to be an engineer nor join the Army to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. We offer job opportunities for just about everyone, from college graduates to field workers, from administrators to those who are mechanically inclined! The Pittsburgh Districts has jobs for biologists, mechanics, maintenance workers, park rangers, resource specialists, economists, geospatial technicians ... oh, and yeah, also engineers! Former and current military service members are welcome to apply to start their civilian careers, but a military background is not required. Start your career with us today!

    You can find job listings through: www.usajobs.gov

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District: Recruiting Video - Opportunities, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    career
    jobs
    recruiting
    opportunities

