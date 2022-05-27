Pittsburgh District: Recruiting Video - Opportunities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



You don't have to be an engineer nor join the Army to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. We offer job opportunities for just about everyone, from college graduates to field workers, from administrators to those who are mechanically inclined! The Pittsburgh Districts has jobs for biologists, mechanics, maintenance workers, park rangers, resource specialists, economists, geospatial technicians ... oh, and yeah, also engineers! Former and current military service members are welcome to apply to start their civilian careers, but a military background is not required. Start your career with us today!



You can find job listings through: www.usajobs.gov



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)