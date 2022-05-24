Connecting through Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Tuesday, May 24, the 315th Training Sq. hosted a graduation event for their latest class of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance warriors. Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, commander of Continental North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) was the guest speaker.



The event provided an opportunity for Lt Gen. Pierce to connect with and congratulate his son, Lt. Kirk D. Pierce.