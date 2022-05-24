On Tuesday, May 24, the 315th Training Sq. hosted a graduation event for their latest class of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance warriors. Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, commander of Continental North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) was the guest speaker.
The event provided an opportunity for Lt Gen. Pierce to connect with and congratulate his son, Lt. Kirk D. Pierce.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845195
|VIRIN:
|220524-F-ED401-072
|Filename:
|DOD_109024625
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting through Graduation, by SrA Michael Bowman and SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT