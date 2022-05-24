Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecting through Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    On Tuesday, May 24, the 315th Training Sq. hosted a graduation event for their latest class of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance warriors. Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, commander of Continental North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) was the guest speaker.

    The event provided an opportunity for Lt Gen. Pierce to connect with and congratulate his son, Lt. Kirk D. Pierce.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 13:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845195
    VIRIN: 220524-F-ED401-072
    Filename: DOD_109024625
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecting through Graduation, by SrA Michael Bowman and SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ISR
    graduation
    17th Training Group
    315th Training Sq.
    Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT