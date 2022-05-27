Iowa Soldiers, Airmen conduct command retreat ahead of Memorial Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, and other senior leaders in the Iowa National Guard gathered with Soldiers and Airmen at the Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion in Johnston, Iowa, to conduct a command retreat May 26, 2022. In history, the bugle call sounded at sunset to alert sentries to begin their duties and send Soldiers to their quarters for the evening. Today, the ceremony remains as a tradition and has two distinct purposes: to mark the end of the duty day and pay respect to the U.S. flag.



Awards were also given to Soldiers, Airmen, family members and community organizations during the ceremony to recognize them for stellar performance and dedication to the Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Kevin Waldron)