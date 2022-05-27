Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Soldiers, Airmen conduct command retreat ahead of Memorial Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Capt. Kevin Waldron 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    The Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, and other senior leaders in the Iowa National Guard gathered with Soldiers and Airmen at the Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion in Johnston, Iowa, to conduct a command retreat May 26, 2022. In history, the bugle call sounded at sunset to alert sentries to begin their duties and send Soldiers to their quarters for the evening. Today, the ceremony remains as a tradition and has two distinct purposes: to mark the end of the duty day and pay respect to the U.S. flag.

    Awards were also given to Soldiers, Airmen, family members and community organizations during the ceremony to recognize them for stellar performance and dedication to the Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Kevin Waldron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845191
    VIRIN: 220527-A-YI817-778
    Filename: DOD_109024609
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US
    Hometown: DUBUQUE, IA, US
    Hometown: IOWA CITY, IA, US
    Hometown: JOHNSTON, IA, US
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Soldiers, Airmen conduct command retreat ahead of Memorial Day, by CPT Kevin Waldron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Iowa National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Command Retreat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT