Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sill turns up heat on Army interns

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Most internships involve hands-on learning, but two Army Fellows were thrown into the fire, so to speak. Ashley Kutac and Rachel Feld are part of the Army Fellows Program, which allows them to work in different Garrison organizations to gain knowledge and experience. On May 16, that experience included suiting up and putting out fires under the direction of the Fort Sill Fire Department.

    The Army Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for high school graduates, college graduates, or those already in the workforce who are looking to join the Department of Defense with no prior military experience.

    Kutac and Feld arrived to Fort Sill last winter and have already had their share of excitement in the Army Fellows Program. Recently, Kutac helped guide a plane at the Henry Post Army Airfield, while Feld was learning how to do trench collapse rescues.

    More about the Army Fellows Program: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/833543/army-fellows-program

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845178
    VIRIN: 220516-A-GO806-750
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109024384
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sill turns up heat on Army interns, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civilian
    firefighter
    Fort Sill
    Fellows
    Army Fellows Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT