Sill turns up heat on Army interns

Most internships involve hands-on learning, but two Army Fellows were thrown into the fire, so to speak. Ashley Kutac and Rachel Feld are part of the Army Fellows Program, which allows them to work in different Garrison organizations to gain knowledge and experience. On May 16, that experience included suiting up and putting out fires under the direction of the Fort Sill Fire Department.



The Army Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for high school graduates, college graduates, or those already in the workforce who are looking to join the Department of Defense with no prior military experience.



Kutac and Feld arrived to Fort Sill last winter and have already had their share of excitement in the Army Fellows Program. Recently, Kutac helped guide a plane at the Henry Post Army Airfield, while Feld was learning how to do trench collapse rescues.



