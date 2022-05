Truman Carrier Strike Group participates in exercise Neptune Shield 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is under NATO command for Neptune Shield 22, a multinational maritime training exercise.

The carrier strike group led by the USS Harry S. Truman is participating in Neptune Shield 22, a series of NATO training events held between the Baltic, Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas from 17-31 May 2022.



For the second time this year, the Truman Carrier Strike Group has come under the command of Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO), testing its ability to conduct complex maritime operations as part of a larger multinational force. In the Baltic Sea, the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the US 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are also working under STRIKFORNATO command. Nineteen NATO Allies are participating in Neptune Shield 22.



The Truman Carrier Strike Group first entered the Mediterranean Sea in December 2021. After Russia invaded Ukraine and NATO Allies moved to strengthen their defensive posture, the carrier started launching fighter aircraft to join vigilance patrols over Alliance territory in eastern Europe. The Truman’s F/A-18 Hornets have since proven an integral part of securing Allied airspace.



Footage includes F/A-18E and 18F Super Hornets manoeuvring, taking off and landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

Transcript



—SHOTLIST—

(01:41) VARIOUS CLOSE SHOTS – VIPS INCLUDING BAIBA BRAZE, NATO’S ASSISTANT SECRETARY GENERAL FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY, AND TOD D. WOLTERS, NATO’S SUPREME ALLIED COMMANDER EUROPE (SACEUR), VISIT A CONTROL ROOM ABOARD THE USS HARRY S. TRUMAN

(01:46) MEDIUM SHOT – SIDE OF A US PLANE IN STORAGE BELOW DECK OF THE USS HARRY S. TRUMAN

(01:51) MEDIUM SHOT – A RAMP IS LOWERED BELOW THE DECKS OF THE USS HARRY S. TRUMAN

(01:59) WIDE SHOT – F/A 18F AND F/A 18E SUPER HORNET MULTIROLE FIGHTER JETS PARKED ON THE DECK OF THE USS HARRY S. TRUMAN