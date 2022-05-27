Cool Kids Wear Lifejackets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Everyone wants to join the cool kids. Everyone! Well, guess what all the cool kids are wearing these days?



Forget pastel sundresses, retro 90s floods, and high-waist crop jackets. You want bold, bright and chest-hugging life-saving vests that let everybody know you're part of the in-crowd.



Besides making a fashion statement, #lifejackets help keep you alive. You can't be cool if you're drowning while yelling for help!



According to U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics a majority of waterways deaths (77%) were due to drowning and 84% of those were not wearing a life jacket. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters statistics show that for the last ten years most of the water-related fatalities that occurred at their lake and river projects were men (87%) age 18 and older (86%) and 87% were not wearing a life jacket.



Video concept and story by Park Ranger Morgan Silvis



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)