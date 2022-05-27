Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cool Kids Wear Lifejackets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Everyone wants to join the cool kids. Everyone! Well, guess what all the cool kids are wearing these days?

    Forget pastel sundresses, retro 90s floods, and high-waist crop jackets. You want bold, bright and chest-hugging life-saving vests that let everybody know you're part of the in-crowd.

    Besides making a fashion statement, #lifejackets help keep you alive. You can't be cool if you're drowning while yelling for help!

    According to U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics a majority of waterways deaths (77%) were due to drowning and 84% of those were not wearing a life jacket. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters statistics show that for the last ten years most of the water-related fatalities that occurred at their lake and river projects were men (87%) age 18 and older (86%) and 87% were not wearing a life jacket.

    Video concept and story by Park Ranger Morgan Silvis

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 09:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845167
    VIRIN: 220527-O-TI382-948
    Filename: DOD_109024267
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cool Kids Wear Lifejackets, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    park ranger
    water safety
    Lifejacket
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT