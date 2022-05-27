Everyone wants to join the cool kids. Everyone! Well, guess what all the cool kids are wearing these days?
Forget pastel sundresses, retro 90s floods, and high-waist crop jackets. You want bold, bright and chest-hugging life-saving vests that let everybody know you're part of the in-crowd.
Besides making a fashion statement, #lifejackets help keep you alive. You can't be cool if you're drowning while yelling for help!
According to U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics a majority of waterways deaths (77%) were due to drowning and 84% of those were not wearing a life jacket. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters statistics show that for the last ten years most of the water-related fatalities that occurred at their lake and river projects were men (87%) age 18 and older (86%) and 87% were not wearing a life jacket.
Video concept and story by Park Ranger Morgan Silvis
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 09:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845167
|VIRIN:
|220527-O-TI382-948
|Filename:
|DOD_109024267
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cool Kids Wear Lifejackets, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
