Changes are coming! On June 11, medical records will convert to MHS GENESIS. Find out what the new medical records system has to offer in this week’s Manny on the Street with Col. Ramirez and Pat Young from Winn Army Community Hospital.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 09:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|845165
|VIRIN:
|220527-O-WJ404-078
|Filename:
|DOD_109024246
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Manny on the Street - MHS GENESIS is coming, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
