Manny on the Street - MHS GENESIS is coming

Changes are coming! On June 11, medical records will convert to MHS GENESIS. Find out what the new medical records system has to offer in this week’s Manny on the Street with Col. Ramirez and Pat Young from Winn Army Community Hospital.