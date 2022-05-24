Finnish troops join Estonian defence exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Finnish troops teamed up with Estonia’s Scouts Battalion for Exercise Siil 22, a national defence exercise that tests the readiness of Estonian forces

Finnish troops are working side by side with the Estonian Army for Exercise Siil 22, a semi-annual exercise designed to test the readiness of the Estonian Defence Forces.



Named after the Estonian word for hedgehog – a small forest animal that packs a potent defence – Siil brought more than 200 Finnish infantry and engineer soldiers from the Pori Brigade to southern Estonia, where they integrated with the Estonian Scouts Battalion. Working under an integrated command, Finnish and Estonian troops played the aggressor force, launching simulated attacks against Estonian defenders.



Siil 22 saw the participation of 15,000 troops from 10 NATO Allies and partners. A long-time NATO partner and frequent participant in NATO and Allied exercises, Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022.



Footage includes shots of Finnish and Estonian troops during the exercise, and an interview with Estonian Brigadier General Enno Mõts, head of the Estonian Defence Forces Headquarters.

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH SNIPER AND OBSERVER SURVEY A COASTLINE

(00:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH SCOUTS BOARD AND DEPART ON AN INFLATABLE BOAT

(00:30) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH TROOPS LAND ON A RIVERBANK

(00:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH TROOPS HEAD INTO THE WOODS AND ESTABLISH DEFENSIVE POSITIONS

(01:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH SCOUTS CONDUCT A RECONAISSANCE PATROL

(02:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS FROM THE ESTONIAN SCOUTS BATTALION MARCH DOWN ROAD AND BOARD CV-90 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES

“The aim of Exercise Hedgehog is to practise the combat readiness of the entire Estonian military. It includes our manoeuvre units, our brigades, but also our land defence units that stem from the Estonian Defence League. Additionally, a very important exercise aspect is our cooperation with our Allies. This year, Estonian Defence Forces HQ also cooperates with Latvian Defence Forces HQ and of course we have different NATO units participating, for example Multinational Corps Northeast and additionally Multinational Division North, with whom we have to coordinate our activities."

“They [hedgehogs] are cute, but they have very sharp spikes with which they are protecting themselves. The hedgehog is also a very common animal, and indeed cute, but the challenge and motto of choosing that animal comes from its spikes. Our motto is "every spike counts" and that explains why the reservists are included in this exercise. Each EDF member and reservist contributes to the defence of Estonia."