Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant and Station Islamorada crews stopped a Haitian sail vessel approximately 45 miles southeast of Islamorada, Florida, May 24, 2022. The 146 people aboard were repatriated May 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Islamorada's crew)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2022 07:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845158
|VIRIN:
|220524-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109024096
|Length:
|00:00:01
|Location:
|FL, US
This work, Coast Guard intercepts Haitian sail vessel off Florida Keys, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
