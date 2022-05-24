Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard intercepts Haitian sail vessel off Florida Keys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant and Station Islamorada crews stopped a Haitian sail vessel approximately 45 miles southeast of Islamorada, Florida, May 24, 2022. The 146 people aboard were repatriated May 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Islamorada's crew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 07:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845158
    VIRIN: 220524-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109024096
    Length: 00:00:01
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard intercepts Haitian sail vessel off Florida Keys, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vigilant
    haiti
    islamorada
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT