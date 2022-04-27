NATO multinational battlegroup in Romania gets to work (master subs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis



French and Polish forces deployed to Romania as part of the new NATO multinational battlegroup have been hard at work, training with Allies while demonstrating a robust deterrence presence in the eastern part of the Alliance.



Following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, NATO reinforced its presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, establishing new multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. This decision is part of a package of measures aimed to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence posture in light of the changed security environment. France leads the NATO multinational battlegroup in Romania.



The gravity of the moment is not lost on the soldiers, several of whom said that it makes otherwise ordinary training exercises feel more significant.

Transcript



NEW NATO MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUP ROMANIA

IS GETTING TO WORK



IT HAS BEEN DEPLOYED

TO PROTECT ALLIED TERRITORY



FOLLOWING RUSSIA’S INVASION

OF UKRAINE,



WHICH SHARES A BORDER WITH ROMANIA



FRANCE LEADS THE BATTLEGROUP





—SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH—





LIEUTENANT COLONEL ADRIEN

Deputy Commander, Battlegroup Romania



“Especially in the first weeks of the deployment, it was a historic moment, or certainly a very important one. We also consider it our responsibility to demonstrate our ability to be entirely ready, along with our Allies, to fulfil the mission we’ve been given.













OTHER NATO ALLIES

HAVE JOINED THE EFFORT IN ROMANIA



TO STRENGTHEN NATO’S

DETERRENCE AND DEFENCE



—SOUNDBITE IN POLISH—





SECOND LIEUTENANT MACIEK SIERPINSKI

17th Mechanised Brigade, Polish Army



“When it comes to our state of mind, we are just ready to act. We are well trained and well prepared for any eventuality.”