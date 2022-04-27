Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO multinational battlegroup in Romania gets to work (IT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    04.27.2022

    Video by Elodie Romain 

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis

    French and Polish forces deployed to Romania as part of the new NATO multinational battlegroup have been hard at work, training with Allies while demonstrating a robust deterrence presence in the eastern part of the Alliance.

    Following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, NATO reinforced its presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, establishing new multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. This decision is part of a package of measures aimed to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence posture in light of the changed security environment. France leads the NATO multinational battlegroup in Romania.

    The gravity of the moment is not lost on the soldiers, several of whom said that it makes otherwise ordinary training exercises feel more significant.
    Transcript

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    NEW NATO MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUP ROMANIA
    IS GETTING TO WORK

    IT HAS BEEN DEPLOYED
    TO PROTECT ALLIED TERRITORY

    FOLLOWING RUSSIA’S INVASION
    OF UKRAINE,

    WHICH SHARES A BORDER WITH ROMANIA

    FRANCE LEADS THE BATTLEGROUP


    —SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH—


    LIEUTENANT COLONEL ADRIEN
    Deputy Commander, Battlegroup Romania

    “Especially in the first weeks of the deployment, it was a historic moment, or certainly a very important one. We also consider it our responsibility to demonstrate our ability to be entirely ready, along with our Allies, to fulfil the mission we’ve been given.






    OTHER NATO ALLIES
    HAVE JOINED THE EFFORT IN ROMANIA

    TO STRENGTHEN NATO’S
    DETERRENCE AND DEFENCE

    —SOUNDBITE IN POLISH—


    SECOND LIEUTENANT MACIEK SIERPINSKI
    17th Mechanised Brigade, Polish Army

    “When it comes to our state of mind, we are just ready to act. We are well trained and well prepared for any eventuality.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 06:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845152
    VIRIN: 220527-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109024048
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO reinforcements

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT