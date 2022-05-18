Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Checkered Flag 22-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Flight line operations during Checkered Flag 22-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 18, 2022

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845134
    VIRIN: 220518-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_109023778
    Length: 00:09:27
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 22-2, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jets
    Tower
    ACC
    Checkered Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT