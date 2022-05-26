video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With pandemic restrictions starting to lift, it's time to let the cat out of the bag... or the fairy out of the box. Low-cost travel to far away lands isn't just some fantasy and the Space-A fairy is here to tell you all about how you can take advantage of space available travel.



You can find out more at www. amc.af.mil

or download the USAF Connect App for your favorite App Store.