    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle, Senior Airman Heather Ley and Senior Airman Hannah Strobel

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    With pandemic restrictions starting to lift, it's time to let the cat out of the bag... or the fairy out of the box. Low-cost travel to far away lands isn't just some fantasy and the Space-A fairy is here to tell you all about how you can take advantage of space available travel.

    You can find out more at www. amc.af.mil
    or download the USAF Connect App for your favorite App Store.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 22:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845125
    VIRIN: 220526-A-YC939-702
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109023691
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    TAGS

    Travel
    Air Force
    AMC
    PAX
    Space Available

