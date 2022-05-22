U.S. Army Chemical Corps Soldiers supported Air Defense Artillery operations during Exercise Roving Sands here on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 18 - 24. The Fort Carson, Colorado-based 10th Chemical Company "Enforcers" trained with the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during the exercise, the latest iteration of the U.S. Army's Global Defender series designed to ensure the Army is ready for multi-domain operations against a near peer adversary.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 22:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845124
|VIRIN:
|220522-O-MV775-547
|Filename:
|DOD_109023690
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Roving Sands:10th Chem Co. Supports 11th ADA, by Andrew Monath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chemical
Biological
Radiological
and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense
