    Roving Sands:10th Chem Co. Supports 11th ADA

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Video by Andrew Monath 

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Chemical Corps Soldiers supported Air Defense Artillery operations during Exercise Roving Sands here on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 18 - 24. The Fort Carson, Colorado-based 10th Chemical Company "Enforcers" trained with the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during the exercise, the latest iteration of the U.S. Army's Global Defender series designed to ensure the Army is ready for multi-domain operations against a near peer adversary.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 22:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845124
    VIRIN: 220522-O-MV775-547
    Filename: DOD_109023690
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roving Sands:10th Chem Co. Supports 11th ADA, by Andrew Monath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    #train2fight #armyteam #LibertyWeDefend

