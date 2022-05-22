Roving Sands:10th Chem Co. Supports 11th ADA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Chemical Corps Soldiers supported Air Defense Artillery operations during Exercise Roving Sands here on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 18 - 24. The Fort Carson, Colorado-based 10th Chemical Company "Enforcers" trained with the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during the exercise, the latest iteration of the U.S. Army's Global Defender series designed to ensure the Army is ready for multi-domain operations against a near peer adversary.