Airmen from across the nation are at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center taking part in the Medical Readiness University's Tactical Combat Casualty Care course provided by Air National Guard Medical Service, at Gulfport, Mississippi, May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 20:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845115
|VIRIN:
|220520-Z-IX958-0521
|Filename:
|DOD_109023628
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRU Teaches TCCC at CRTC, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT