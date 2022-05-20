Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRU Teaches TCCC at CRTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    Airmen from across the nation are at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center taking part in the Medical Readiness University's Tactical Combat Casualty Care course provided by Air National Guard Medical Service, at Gulfport, Mississippi, May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Jovi Prevot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 20:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845115
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-IX958-0521
    Filename: DOD_109023628
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRU Teaches TCCC at CRTC, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT