220526-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May, 26 2022) Sailors from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and U.S. Navy came together on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka to celebrate Fleet Week Japan. This celebration commemorates the 60th anniversary of sister cities Corpus Christi and Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 20:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845114
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109023627
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week Japan 2022 Pacific Update, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT