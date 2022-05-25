Fleet Week Japan 2022 Pacific Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220526-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May, 26 2022) Sailors from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and U.S. Navy came together on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka to celebrate Fleet Week Japan. This celebration commemorates the 60th anniversary of sister cities Corpus Christi and Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)