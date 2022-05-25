Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week Japan 2022 Pacific Update

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220526-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May, 26 2022) Sailors from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and U.S. Navy came together on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka to celebrate Fleet Week Japan. This celebration commemorates the 60th anniversary of sister cities Corpus Christi and Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    This work, Fleet Week Japan 2022 Pacific Update, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    PACUP
    Fleet Week Japan

