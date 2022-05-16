Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army LANPAC 2022 Video (Short Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Diana Rose Faulve 

    8th Army

    Video depicting Eighth Army mission and history shown at LANPAC 2022 in Hawaii, May 17-19, 2022. Video can be used outside of LANPAC as an Eighth Army promotional video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 20:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845113
    VIRIN: 220516-A-NZ592-0002
    PIN: 220516
    Filename: DOD_109023626
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army LANPAC 2022 Video (Short Version), by SPC Diana Rose Faulve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT