Marines and Sailors volunteer at Veterans Affairs

LOS ANGELES (May 26, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) and Marines, assigned to the 1st Marine Division's "Old Breed" brass band, volunteer at the Veterans Affairs hospital during LA Fleet Week 22, May 26. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)
