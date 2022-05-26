National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 19:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845108
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-SU785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109023589
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Our Defenders: A Recap of 412 SFS Police Week on Edwards AFB, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
