    3d MLR Marines Conduct Annual Gas Chamber Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct annual chemical exposure training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 20, 2022. Annual training evaluations in equipment competency ensures and reenforces a Marine’s duty in maintaining skill, proficiency, and lethality when operating in tactical environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845103
    VIRIN: 220520-M-JH495-1051
    Filename: DOD_109023520
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: HI, US

    Gas Chamber
    CBRN
    Hawaii
    Marines
    Training
    3d MLR

