3d MLR Marines Conduct Annual Gas Chamber Training

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct annual chemical exposure training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 20, 2022. Annual training evaluations in equipment competency ensures and reenforces a Marine’s duty in maintaining skill, proficiency, and lethality when operating in tactical environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick King)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 19:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845103
|VIRIN:
|220520-M-JH495-1051
|Filename:
|DOD_109023520
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
