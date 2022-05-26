Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dyess Prepares for Miami Air & Sea Show

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A Package video as Team Dyess prepares for the Miami Air & Sea Show.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 17:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845084
    VIRIN: 220526-F-NJ333-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109023192
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Team Dyess Prepares for Miami Air & Sea Show, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Miami
    Air Show
    Dyess
    B1-B
    Miami Air & Sea Show

