F-100 restoration is tribute to ANG legacy

B-roll video shows a U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre that was on static display in Sioux City, Iowa after it was repaired and repainted. The static display project was completed just as the U.S. Air Force marks its 75th Anniversary this year.



With its signature oval nose, curved fuselage and flat bottom the 1950’s era aircraft resembles a Formula 1 race car of the same time period.



Air National Guard units like the 174th Fighter Squadron of the Iowa Air Guard were first allocated aircraft, pilots and maintainers in 1946 following the 2nd World War. Fixed-wing flying units were not part of the newly formed Air National Guard however until September of 1947 when the Air Force officially became a separate service.



What is today the Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing was equipped with variations of F-80 jet fighters during the 1950s but when the unit receive the F-100 in 1961 they had officially made the leap into the supersonic jet age.



The 174th Tactical Fighter Squadron was one of only four Air National Guard Fighter units who deployed with the F-100 for a yearlong deployment to Vietnam. Air National Guard F-100 units achieved the status being among most effective close air support units in theater.



In the 1970s Air Guard maintainers retrofitted the F-100 with afterburners from retired F-102 aircraft. The improvement solved long standing issues with engine performance while solidifying the unique contributions of the Air National Guard.



After a 16 year run the F-100 held the honor of being the longest piloted airframe in the Iowa Guard unit until a few years ago. In November of 2023 the unit will mark its 20th year flying the KC-135 Statotanker.



The old jet with the iconic Sioux City “HA” on its tail will continue to serve as a tribute to Air Guard members past and present serving as a reminder of the shared heritage and contributions of those who flew and fixed the “HUN” for years to come.